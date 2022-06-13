US golfers 'betrayed' 9/11 victims

NEW YORK • The chair of a group representing the families of victims who died in the Sept 11, 2001 terrorist attacks has said its members are outraged by the "betrayal" of American golfers who have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The comments from Terry Strada, the widow of a 9/ 11 victim, were made in a public letter on Friday to agents of Major champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed. She wrote: "Please rethink your membership in this Saudi enterprise. We urge you to reconsider so that you can stand with us and send a message to the (Gulf) kingdom: you cannot buy respect, you must earn it.

"Our community wishes to express our outrage at your partnership with LIV Golf and remind you of the responsibility that your new business partner, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, shoulders for providing the financial support and logistical support that enabled the terrorists to attack our nation and kill our loved ones.

"Much to our disappointment, you appear pleased to be in business with them. Given Saudi Arabia's role in the death of our loved ones and those injured on 9/11 - your fellow Americans - we are angered that you are so willing to help the Saudis cover up this history in their request for respectability."

Strada's group has in the past sued Saudi Arabia for complicity in the 9/11 attacks in which almost 3,000 people died in the deadliest terrorist act on American soil.

"Please, do not insult our loved ones' memories and take the pathetic position, as one of your foreign colleagues did last week, claiming you are 'just golfers playing a game' or blandly treating the evils of the Saudi regime as 'human rights' concerns. You're all Americans, keenly aware of the death and destruction of Sept 11," Strada added. "Whether it was the appeal of millions of dollars of hard cash or just the opportunity to prosecute your professional grievances with the PGA (Tour), you have sold us out."

Strada also said no consideration should ever be made to allow LIV players to represent the US in the Ryder Cup - Johnson, Reed and DeChambeau are all Cup stalwarts.

"We understand some of you are hopeful that rule changes will be implemented to allow you to again represent America in the Ryder Cup despite your betrayal of American interests in joining the Saudi 'sportswash'," she wrote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE