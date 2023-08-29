US captain Stacy Lewis unveils Solheim Cup roster

WASHINGTON – US captain Stacy Lewis admitted that it was a hard decision as she unveiled the complete American roster for September’s Solheim Cup on Monday by adding Angel Yin, Cheyenne Knight and Ally Ewing to complete the 12-woman line-up.

World No. 1 Lilia Vu, second-ranked Nelly Korda, eighth-ranked Allisen Corpuz and Megan Khang, who won her first LPGA title on Sunday at Vancouver, were among nine automatic qualifiers confirmed on Monday morning for the US line-up in the biennial match-play golf showdown against Europe.

Just hours later, Lewis rounded out the squad with her captain’s picks.

“These final days were definitely some of the hardest ones of my career, but I’m so proud to have Ally, Cheyenne and Angel on the US Solheim Cup team,” she said.

“These three women earned their spots on this team, putting themselves into contention both with their play on the course and their teamwork off the course.”

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 10-7 but have dropped the past two meetings.

In 2019, Team Europe earned a 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles in Scotland, a breathtaking win that saw Suzann Pettersen knock in the winning putt on the final hole of the final match.

The Europeans will try to win three in a row for the first time when they host the US squad at Finca Cortesin Golf Club near Malaga in Spain on Sept 22-24.

“I’ve gotten to know all the US players incredibly well and I’m honoured to be their captain,” Lewis added. “We’re going to have an incredible week at Finca Cortesin.”

Others in the US line-up include Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee on points, plus rookie Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson based on world rankings.

Vu won her first two Major titles this season, taking the Chevron Championship in April and the British Women’s Open two weeks ago, after her first LPGA victory in February at Thailand.

Korda is the reigning Olympic champion and won the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship while Corpuz clinched her first LPGA title and first Major at the US Women’s Open in July.

Kupcho won last season’s Chevron title while Kang won the 2017 Women’s PGA and Thompson took the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Major crown.

It will be Thompson’s sixth time in the Solheim Cup and the fourth start for Kang. Ewing, Khang, Korda and Yin will make their third Solheim appearances and Kupcho her second with the other five making their US debuts.

“To have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain,” Lewis said.

“Even the rookies aren’t true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won’t be overwhelmed by the experience.

“This is definitely going to be a very strong team.”