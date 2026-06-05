Uniting in a league of its own

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When even strangers become good friends as golfers indulge in friendly competition

Golfers for The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf event are all smiles as they pose for a photoshoot at the Singapore Island Country club’s New course.

What do an orthopaedic surgery concern, an accounting and audit firm, a leading boutique trust company, a marine services specialist and a food and agribusiness enterprise have in common?

Answer: Their participation in The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League which, in 15 years, has grown to be the biggest, best and most sustainable corporate golf event in Singapore.

For the 2026 edition which ended in May, there was a double-barrel assault on eyeball reach as both the leading English newspapers from SPH Media focused on extensive coverage with top-class photographs.

Obviously with The Straits Times joining in for 2026, in partnership with the financial daily The Business Times, the participating companies and sponsors received better mileage for all five legs of the event with additional reporting on high performers.

This factor has raised the profile of the event and early signs are that the 2027 edition is going to be bigger and better with more teams from a broader spectrum keen to enter this time (already 15 teams have pledged participation).

Steven Lam, managing director and captain of the 2026 title-winning Hugo Boss team, said: “We have become a permanent fixture in the event since our long association with the newspapers.

Hugo Boss teammates Francis Wan (left) and Steven Lam do a first-pump after celebrating a good par at the SICC New course. PHOTO: ALAN TAN

“It is one of the best-run golf events in the region and the camaraderie among the players and teams has been tremendous.”

Joey Chang, director of two companies and member of Singapore Global Trust team, who has been playing in the event since its inauguration in 2011 for various teams said: “I have been privileged to have played virtually all rounds in the event.

“First 10 years with Team Citibank, then Performance Motors and now SGT for the past two years.

“I have lots of fond memories taking part, making friends and good business contacts and connecting with people whose paths I would probably never have crossed otherwise.

“The event has the right balance of serious competition and social networking, and I look forward to the event every year.”

M.S. Maniam, founder of Seagull Marine and the team captain, said: “It is a fabulous tournament and that is why we have signed on again.”

One of the biggest supporters of the event is leading accounting firm CLA Global TS, whose main motive in competing again has not changed.

“We are not obsessed with winning, but to provide our clients and customers with a rich experience of engaging with players from different companies,” said team captain Henry Tan.

Ivan Chua, vice president of the Singapore Golf Association and a familiar face at the event, said: “I highly commend the two media platforms for bringing to the golf community a great event, perfectly fit for companies and business organisations.”

Other than gleaming trophies and a myriad of prizes, each participant in the final leg was also surprised with the gift of the recently launched Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan, sponsored by Dyson.

(From left) Jaegan Tan, Sreerangan Kurup and Joey Chang beat the heat with Dyson’s hushjet mini cool fan presented to every golfer playing in the ST & BT Corporate Golf event. PHOTO: ALAN TAN

“It’s such a handy, ideal item for golfers in our climate, which is hot and humid. So easy to carry around and the cooling effect is enormous,” said Sreerangan Kurup, who has played in the event over many years.

Tournament organising chairman Murali Subramaniam said that the team putting together the event was heartened by the positive responses from participating teams as well as sponsors.

“The combined reach of ST as well as BT has helped grow this event in an even bigger way and we are looking forward to surprising the players in the league with new and exciting ideas in the years ahead,” said Murali, the managing editor of The Straits Times.