Tyrrell Hatton signs with LIV Golf

Tyrrell Hatton earned one title on the PGA Tour at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational.. PHOTO: REUTERS
SAN FRANCISCO - England’s Tyrrell Hatton has signed with LIV Golf ahead of the circuit’s third season, The Telegraph reported on Jan 29.

Currently No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the 32-year-old Hatton reportedly landed a deal in the US$65 million (S$87.22 million) range.

Hatton is listed in the field for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour but is expected to withdraw in order to tee it up at LIV Golf Mayakoba, this weekend’s season-opening event in Mexico.

Hatton earned one title on the PGA Tour at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He recorded a T14 at The Sentry and a T13 at the Sony Open earlier this month.

Hatton’s best finish on the PGA Tour last season was a runner-up showing at The Players Championship in March. He also tied for second at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour in September. REUTERS

