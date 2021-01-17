Two-time Major champion Cabrera arrested: Report

RIO DE JANEIRO • Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera has reportedly been arrested in Brazil and is facing extradition to his home country.

Brazilian federal police officers located the 51-year-old in Rio de Janeiro and made the arrest on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. The two-time Major champion faces charges of several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to 2020.

Per the report, the police statement noted Cabrera - the 2007 Barclays Singapore Open champion - was arrested on charges of assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

He was on Interpol's code red list, which is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

His former wife, Silva Rivadero, has filed two charges against the golfer. Former partner Cecilia Torres also claimed he punched, threatened and attempted to run her over with his car in 2016, per reports.

Cabrera has three PGA Tour victories to his credit, including a one-stroke win over Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk at the 2007 US Open at Oakmont.

He also won the 2009 Masters in a play-off and the Greenbrier Classic in 2014.

Separately, Bryson DeChambeau has said the "crazy overworking" of his brain due to tournament stress and health issues caused him to feel dizzy at the Masters last year, but he has found a way to overcome the problem.

The American finished tied for 34th and had no answers for his dizziness during the tournament at Augusta National in November, operating at only "60 per cent".

It was a disappointing effort at the season's final Major as the 27-year-old had been the pre-tournament favourite after sealing the US Open, bludgeoning Winged Foot in a showcase of his physicality.

"I went to multiple doctors... I've done a lot of brain training... and the frontal lobe of my brain was working really hard. That's kind of what gave me some weird symptoms, like crazy overworking," he said.

DeChambeau, whose next event is set to be the Feb 4-7 Saudi International, said he has since adopted a "good sleep schedule routine" while working on his breathing.

In Hawaii, Canada's Nick Taylor tied for the day's best round on Friday, an eight-under-par 62, to emerge with a two-shot lead at the midpoint of the Sony Open.

Five players, including 2009 British Open champion Stewart Cink, are tied for second at 10-under 130.

REUTERS