Trump urges golfers to take LIV cash

LOS ANGELES • Former US President Donald Trump on Monday urged golfers to "take the money" and sign with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series amid reports more players were poised to join the controversial circuit.

Trump, who is hosting LIV events at two of his golf courses this year, said in a post on his Truth Social network that players should not hesitate to abandon the PGA Tour, which he branded "disloyal".

"All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA... will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year," he wrote. "If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were."

Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster, New Jersey is set to host a LIV Golf event from July 29 to 31, while the Trump National course at Doral in Florida will stage the Oct 27 to 30 tournament.

Trump concluded his post with a message of congratulations to newly minted British Open champion Cameron Smith, the Australian who stormed to victory at St Andrews on Sunday with a superb eight-under 64 final round.

Smith is among the latest list of names who are reportedly poised to sign with LIV Golf, which has already recruited a slew of top names with jaw-dropping contracts which in some cases are reported to have run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

LIV Golf, which is fronted by Australian great Greg Norman, is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Human Rights groups have criticised the venture, saying it exists solely to boost Saudi Arabia's international reputation, a phenomenon labelled "sportswashing".

Smith bristled - but did not issue an outright denial - when asked about reports linking him to LIV following his victory in the Open.

"I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's not that good," he said.

"I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments."

Besides Smith, LIV is also reported to be on the brink of signing Henrik Stenson. The veteran Swede, 46, is expected to be stripped of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy if he signs with LIV.

Golf analyst David Feherty has also split with NBC and is expected to join LIV broadcasts, the New York Post reported on Monday.

