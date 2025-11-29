Trio share Australia PGA Championship lead after third round

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 29 - Spain's David Puig, Ricardo Gouveia from Portugal and local favourite Anthony Quayle will share a one-shot lead going into Sunday's final round of the Australian PGA Championship at the DP World Tour's season opener at Royal Queensland.

The trio sit on 13-under par after Saturday's weather-affected third round, one stroke ahead of overnight leader Kazuma Kobori and Australia's Min Woo Lee with former U.S. Masters champion Adam Scott a further shot behind.

"It was a little bit more of a grind today, the first six holes felt like business as usual and then, after the rain delay, I wasn't hitting it my best," said Queenslander Quayle.

"I made a bogey on 14 and it kicked me into gear, I felt like I played really nicely on the last four holes."

Puig was one of four players to go around the course in 65 strokes, the lowest score of the day, with the Spaniard climbing up into a share of the lead alongside Gouveia and Quayle.

Kobori, meanwhile, recorded a two-under par round of 69 to move on to 12-under, the New Zealander birdying the opening two holes before playing par golf for the rest of his round.

Former winner Scott hauled himself into contention with a five-under par round of 66 to sit on 11-under, two shots adrift of the summit with a performance that included eight birdies.

Scott is joined on 11-under by fellow Australian Marc Leishman, New Zealand's Daniel Hillier and Wenyi Ding from China. REUTERS