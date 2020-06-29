Tour steps up virus protocols after positive cases

NEW YORK • The PGA Tour is beefing up safety protocols for upcoming tournaments following a rash of positive coronavirus tests at last week's Travelers Championship.

It said in a statement that from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, no players, caddie or other individual will be allowed inside the "bubble" until first being cleared via a negative Covid-19 test.

Previously players and caddies were allowed to be on site to practise as they awaited test results, but were not allowed to use any indoor facilities.

"The Tour is taking that precaution one step further to add an additional safety measure in that no player nor caddie will be on site - anywhere - to start the week, without first being cleared through Covid-19 screening," the Tour said on Saturday. "This same policy will apply to all individuals inside the bubble, such as independent physios, instructors, staff and others."

The revised safety policy comes after several players withdrew from the Travelers Championship, which ended yesterday in Cromwell, Connecticut without any fans in attendance, for Covid-19 related reasons.

Three players and two caddies tested positive immediately before or during the event, while three other golfers withdrew as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday, former world No. 1 Jason Day of Australia requested a coronavirus test as a precaution and was cleared to play the third round solo after returning a negative result.

Brendon Todd carded a nine-under 61 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to take a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson into the final round.

The ex-world No. 1 shot a 61 of his own for a 16-under 194 total. Like his fellow American, it was the lowest round of his PGA Tour career.

World No. 58 Todd has found his game after missing the cut in his previous two starts on the Tour, which resumed earlier this month following a three-month layoff.

"Whenever I get a two or three-week stretch in a row, I tend to be playing better by the end of it," the 34-year-old, seeking to become the first three-time winner this season after back-to-back victories at the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic in November. "I'm peaking in the third week."

61

Third-round score of Brendon Todd. He held a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson heading into the final 18 holes at the Travelers Championship.

