Davis Love III hopes to see Tiger Woods on Champions Tour very soon

– Tiger Woods has given no timetable for when – or even if – he will return to competitive golf, but at least one close PGA Tour friend hopes to see the 15-time Major champion on the course soon.

Woods had back surgery on Oct 10, which will prevent him from participating in the Hero World Challenge, the Dec 4-7 event he hosts. He is also not in the field with his son Charlie for the Dec 18-21 PNC Championship, which they have played together five times.

Shortly thereafter, Woods will turn 50 on Dec 30. That makes him eligible to compete on the Champions Tour beginning with the season-opening event in Hawaii from Jan 22 to 24.

“I don’t have any idea,” Davis Love III said ahead of this week’s RSM Classic, where he serves as the host for the PGA Tour’s fall finale.

“Tiger could play Major championships and probably be competitive if he could get healthy. I’m hoping he’ll play and I hope I see him in Hawaii in January. That would be a nice start to the year.”

Of course, Woods has yet to commit to playing in any tournament, much less what was formerly known as the Senior Tour. He has not competed since the British Open in July 2024, and he also had surgery in March to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Woods, who has undergone a total of seven back operations, has committed to attending every match with his team in the indoor TGL, so there is hope he is working towards a return to competition. Love is trying to aid that effort by lobbying to make cart use mandatory at every Champions Tour event – something permitted at most tournaments but not required.

“I’m pushing for mandatory cart rule on the Champions Tour, so that... everybody, including me, feels comfortable riding,” the 61-year-old said. “I feel bad when I ride. I walked 18 holes yesterday. I’m like, I could have – on the Champions Tour... ridden half of this round.”

Woods is one of a few marquee names who will be eligible to join the senior circuit in 2026. Another is former Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who turns 50 on Feb 24.

Whether Love sees Woods on the Champions Tour any time soon may depend on how healthy the former world No. 1 becomes.

Along with his 15 Major titles, Woods is currently tied for the most all-time PGA Tour wins at 82, along with Sam Snead. REUTERS