Top amateur golfers coming for world team tournaments

The Republic will host the World Amateur Team Championships for the first time in October, with the biennial golf competition relocating from Hong Kong to Singapore.

The women's tournament will be from Oct 14 to 17 while the men will be in action from Oct 21 to 24.

The tournaments - named the Espirito Santo Trophy and the Eisenhower Trophy respectively - will be held at Tanah Merah Country Club and Sentosa Golf Club.

Singapore Golf Association president (SGA) Ross Tan said he looked forward to welcoming the world's top amateur golfers to "our island for a great tournament ahead".

Dating back to 1958, the championships include up to 72 teams competing in 72 holes of strokeplay competition. Each team fields two or three players with the two lowest scores counting per round.

Previous winners of the Espirito Santo Trophy include Australian world No. 8 Minjee Lee (2014) and last year's LPGA Korean Tour leading money winner Choi Hye-jin (2016). The Eisenhower Trophy's alumni include world No. 4 Justin Thomas (2012) and 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods (1994).

Singapore golfer Jen Goh, 24, said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for local amateurs to test their game against the best in the world on home soil and I'm looking forward to giving my best in front of family and friends. It'll also be great for aspiring juniors to watch future Hall of Famers play and be inspired. It cannot be better for our local golf scene."

The Singapore Tourism Board's director of sports Ong Ling Lee noted that the event "further entrenches Singapore's position as a regional sports tourism hub".

Organisers made the change "as a precaution due to the continued uncertainty in Hong Kong", said a statement by the SGA yesterday.

While it did not explain what it meant by uncertainty, Hong Kong has been rocked by political unrest since last year, with anti-government protests sometimes turning violent. And since last month, the territory, like Singapore, has been grappling with the coronavirus.

The International Golf Federation's (IGF) executive director Antony Scanlon said: "We appreciate the SGA's willingness to host the championships and its efforts in securing government and local support to enable this to happen on the same dates as scheduled." He thanked the Hong Kong Golf Association (HKGA) for "all the work it did and its understanding for the decision that we have made" and added that the IGF "will be inviting the HKGA to submit a proposal for staging the 2024 edition".

In a nod to concerns over the cloud cast by the coronavirus, Sport Singapore's head of partnerships (major events & industry development) Galastein Tan said: "We will continue to remain vigilant, with measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of those involved."