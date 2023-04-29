Tony Finau grabs lead at PGA Mexico Open

MEXICO CITY – The Vidanta course in Puerto Vallarta is a happy hunting ground for Tony Finau, who shot a seven-under 64 at the PGA Mexico Open on Friday to grab the second-round lead on 13-under 129.

He matched the course record of 63 in his final round in 2022 when he ended tied for second behind Spain’s Jon Rahm.

That result sparked an upturn in form for Finau, who went on to win three events in seven starts with victories in Minnesota, Detroit and the Houston Open.

“This was a place where a lot of things changed for me last season,” the American said.

“I was able to post a second-place finish and just have a nice final round, make some putts that were very important and then it carried me into a very nice finish to last season.”

Starting on the back nine on Friday, Finau made five birdies by the turn, including three in a row before heading to the first hole. He strung together three more successive birdies just before a bogey on his penultimate hole, the eighth, ruined his chances of another course record-equaling score.

The bogey was just his second in 36 holes after his first-round 65 on Thursday.

“I played really nicely over the last couple days, was able to capitalise with the putter on shots that I hit pretty close,” Finau added. “That was probably the biggest story.”

But the 33-year-old, who has five career PGA wins, knows there is plenty of work ahead.

“This isn’t a time to get ahead of myself,” he said. “After 36 holes I’m playing nicely, find myself at the top. With my experience, we’re only halfway, there’s so much golf to be played.”

South African Erik van Rooyen and American Brandon Wu were a stroke back, van Rooyen carding a 66 and Wu climbing the leaderboard with a 64.

First-round leader Austin Smotherman (70), who captured his first professional title at the 2018 Mexico Open when it was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica developmental circuit, was among a group of five players sharing fourth on 133.

Masters champion Rahm, the world No. 1, carded a 68 that left him six shots off the lead on seven-under 135.

The Spaniard rolled in a 42-foot eagle putt at the par-five sixth and followed that with a birdie at the seventh.

But he found the water for a double bogey at the ninth and bogeyed the 10th before birdies at 11, 12 and 14. After a bogey at 16, he closed his round with a birdie at the last. AFP