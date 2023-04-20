Tiger Woods undergoes ankle fusion surgery

FLORIDA - Fifteen-times major champion Tiger Woods has undergone fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle, he said on Wednesday, 10 days after he withdrew from the Masters due to injury.

The operation was performed to address his post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture, Woods said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation,” the statement said.

Woods, 47, has been playing a limited schedule on a rebuilt leg following a 2021 car crash and pulled out of the year’s first major after reaggravating a tissue inflammation that makes it difficult for him to walk.

The year’s second major, the PGA Championship, takes place next month in Rochester, New York. REUTERS