Tiger Woods teases Masters comeback on live broadcast

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tiger Woods has won 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, including the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

CALIFORNIA - Tiger Woods is keeping the door slightly ajar for a return to professional golf at the Masters in April.

A five-time Masters winner and 15-time major champion, Woods teased golf fans on Feb 21 when he joined Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman in the CBS booth during the third round of the Genesis Invitational. Woods, of course, is the host of the event at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Woods, 50, last competed in the 2024 Open Championship before undergoing disc replacement surgery in October. He also had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles last March.

Nantz noted that World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will defend his title at Augusta National and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will compete. Nantz then asked Woods, “Anybody else you know who might be playing this year?“

“I know I’ll be there,” Woods said with a smile. “We’re going to open up The Patch (a local municipal golf course), and Trev and I are going to be part of a great (champions) dinner.”

When Nantz responded that he wasn’t asking specifically about Woods, the latter continued his cat-and-mouse game.

Immelman interjected with a very direct question.

“Is there a possibility that you can get out there?“ Immelman asked Woods.

“There is,” Woods said.

Nantz then asked Woods if he would play any tournaments before the Masters.

“I don’t know,” Woods said.

Woods has won 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, including the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. REUTERS