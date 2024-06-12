Tiger Woods says his body is strong enough to win at US Open

PINEHURST, United States - Tiger Woods, who has struggled just walking 72 holes since suffering severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash, said on June 11 his body is well enough for him to win this week’s US Open.

The 15-time major champion has struggled with stamina in later rounds at majors, but he came to Pinehurst last week and has been working on fitness ahead of the 124th US Open.

“I feel like I have the strength to be able to do it. It’s just a matter of doing it,” Woods said of winning this week.

“This golf course is going to test every single aspect of your game, especially mentally, and just the mental discipline that it takes to play this particular golf course, it’s going to take a lot.

“We’ve been working on that and making sure I understand the game plan and be ready in two more days.”

Woods, who won his most recent major at the 2019 Masters, received a special exemption from the US Golf Association (USGA) to compete in this week’s US Open.

Woods made his comeback from the car crash at the 2022 Masters, finishing 47th, and he was 60th at this year’s Masters, but has withdrawn twice and missed the cut twice as well since the crash.

“We’ve been always working on fitness,” Woods said. “Fitness is always a part of it.”

This will be the first US Open for Woods since missing the 2020 cut. He also missed the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst while recovering from back surgery.

“I did a little bit of work on chipping and putting, but nothing can simulate what we have here, the amount of little shots and knobs and run-offs, and either using wedges or long irons or woods around the greens or even putter,” Woods said.

“We’ve putted off a lot of greens. It depends how severe the USGA wants to make this and how close they want to get us up to those sides.

“I foresee just like in ‘05 watching some of the guys play ‘ping pong’ back and forth. It could happen.

“This could be one of the Opens where whatever the leading score is, that’s probably as low as we’ll ever go after the first day.”