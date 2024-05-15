Tiger Woods says body ‘OK’ ahead of his third PGA at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE – Tiger Woods has returned to compete at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for a third time, with this week’s PGA Championship destined to land somewhere in the middle of where his first two ended.

In 2000, the American great authored one of his more memorable Major titles when he outlasted Bob May in a final-round duel that included a three-hole play-off.

In a scene that has come to define Woods’ unwavering determination, the 15-time Major champion marched behind his long putt on the first play-off hole, with a pointed index finger that demanded the ball go into the hole. It obliged.

When he tapped in his short winning putt to seal the second consecutive of an eventual four PGA Championship titles, he offered a trademark spinning fist pump.

“It was a fun week and unbelievable moment, really,” Woods recalled on May 14.

The PGA win was his third consecutive Major title that year after winning the US Open and Open Championship.

Woods not only became the first to win three Majors in a calendar year since Ben Hogan in 1953, he would also be three-quarters through a run of four consecutive titles. He won the Masters in 2001 to make it four Majors in four tries in an accomplishment that would be dubbed the “Tiger Slam”.

But with the ups, there were the downs.

Woods’ appearance in the 2014 PGA at Valhalla was marked by back issues as he missed the cut at six over. He already had undergone one back procedure at that point and his spine was ultimately fused.

Injury issues were only beginning to catch up with a player who transcended golf.

Where he can take his game this week is anybody’s guess. His car accident in February 2021 and subsequent major surgery on his right leg have left him a part-time participant on tour.

This week will be Woods’ third tournament of the year.

He withdrew from the Genesis Open in February after one round because of illness and made the cut at the Masters in April before finishing 60th at 16 over. He was last among all competitors who played all four rounds.

“Yeah, my body’s OK,” Woods said.

“I wish my game was a little bit sharper. I don’t have a lot of competitive reps so I’m having to rely on my practice sessions and getting (rehabilitation) stuff done either at home or here on site.