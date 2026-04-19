Golfer Tiger Woods ‘responding well to treatment’ in rehab

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LONDON - Tiger Woods is making progress as he follows an intensive rehab programme after his arrest on a driving under the influence charge, the Daily Mail reported.

‘He’s got a pain management doctor who is helping him deal with his body pain without addictive opioids,” a source told the British publication.

“He calls or Zooms a small number of people.”

Those people reportedly include girlfriend Vanessa Trump; daughter Sam and son Charlie; and Mark Steinberg, his agent since 1998.

Per the Daily Mail, Woods, 50, is believed to be in Switzerland in an inpatient residential treatment programme that is scheduled to run for 90 days.

Woods entered rehab following a car crash on March 27 near his home at Jupiter Island, Florida. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and refusing to take a urine test near his home in Florida after his Land Rover clipped the back of a truck and rolled over onto its side.

He was not injured and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Authorities have said he was impaired by medication and not alcohol. At the time of his arrest, he had two hydrocone pills in his pocket, authorities confirmed.

“He’s responding well to treatment, and Vanessa is very happy with what she’s hearing,” a friend of Mr Trump told the outlet.

On the morning of the day of the crash, speculation was rampant if Woods would play at the Masters Tournament. He hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since The Open Championship in 2024, where he missed the cut, because of injury. He ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the spring of 2025 and underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery in October.

This was not his first accident. On Feb 23, 2021, authorities said Woods was travelling at a high rate of speed when he crashed near Los Angeles. He suffered significant injuries to his right leg and ankle that required multiple surgeries.

In a statement issued on March 31, Woods said he was prioritising his health over golf.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods’ statement read. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my well-being and work towards lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.” FIELD LEVEL MEDIA