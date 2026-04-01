Tiger Woods pleads not guilty to DUI, is stepping away to seek treatment

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Tiger Woods being driven from the Martin County Jail after being arrested following a car crash.

Tiger Woods released his first public statement since his rollover crash on March 27, announcing he would step away from golf to seek treatment in hopes of “lasting recovery”.

Woods’ statement on March 31 came soon after his attorney entered a plea of not guilty in a Florida court to charges stemming from the accident.

Woods, 50, is charged with misdemeanour driving under the influence with property damage, and refusal to submit to a urinalysis, according to court documents.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” his statement read. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

“Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course,” the PGA Tour said in statement. “But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step.”

Attorney Douglas Duncan represented Woods, who was not present in Martin County Circuit Court in Stuart, Florida. Mr Duncan submitted the plea as well as the demand for a jury trial.

The 15-time major champion waived his arraignment hearing that was slated for April 23. The defence has 10 days to file motions in the case, to be heard in Florida’s 19th Judicial Circuit.

Woods told police he was looking at his cellphone and changing the radio station before his Land Rover crashed near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida, according to the arrest affidavit released on March 31 by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Woods said he didn’t see a truck that was hauling a trailer slow down, per the affidavit, and his car clipped the trailer and rolled onto its side.

The golfer was jailed on a charge of suspicion of misdemeanor DUI with property damage following the accident and was released on a US$1,000 (S$1,280) bond about eight hours later.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said a breathalyser test showed no signs of alcohol, but that Woods refused a urinalysis test for other drugs.

Woods was “sweating profusely” and his movements were “lethargic and slow” during an interview with sheriff’s deputy Tatiana Levenar, she wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Another deputy “observed several signs of impairment and requested I conduct a DUI Investigation to ensure Woods was able to operate the motor vehicle in a safe manner at the time of the collision,” Ms Levenar wrote in the affidavit.

During the field sobriety exercises, the deputy wrote that Woods was “limping and stumbling to the right”. Woods told the deputy he had undergone seven back surgeries and more than 20 operations on his right leg since a major car accident near Los Angeles in 2021.

Mr Duncan also represented Woods in that case. Woods, arrested on suspicion of DUI, later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion programme.

Woods had said in the 2021 incident that he had taken a bad mix of painkillers. In the Martin County arrest report from last week, Woods denied consuming any alcohol but said he had taken “a few” prescription pills that morning.

Names of the medications were redacted in the affidavit, however, another Martin County Sheriff’s deputy found two hydrocodone pills in Woods’ left pants pocket. Hydrocodone was found in Woods’ system in his 2017 arrest.

Ms Levenar noted in the report that Woods’ eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and his pupils were “extremely dilated”.

“Based on my observations of Woods, how he performed the exercises and based on my training, knowledge, and experience, I believed his normal facilities were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle,” Ms Levenar wrote. REUTERS