Tiger Woods officially entered into April's Masters

MIAMI - Tiger Woods has officially entered into the Masters Tournament field, setting himself up to compete in the April 11-14 major at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

A five-time Masters winner, Woods last won what is traditionally the first major of the calendar year in 2019.

A February 2021 car crash limited Woods’ participation in tournaments, after he sustained major damage to his right leg while undergoing multiple surgeries.

Since his last Masters victory, Woods finished tied for 38th in the 2020 event, did not participate in 2021, finished 47th in 2022, and withdrew in 2023 because of plantar fasciitis after making the 36-hole cut.

Woods, 48, has played just once this season in the Genesis Invitational at Pacific Palisades, California, withdrawing after six holes of the second round with the flu.

A 15-time major champion, Woods has said he hoped to play one tour event per month going forward.

Not scheduled to compete in this year’s Masters is 2009 champion Angel Cabrera, who has missed the event in each of the past four years. Cabrera was released from prison in his native Argentina late in 2023.

Cabrera’s visa was temporarily denied after he was involved in “gender violence cases,” according to Golfweek, including theft and intimidation charges. Cabrera served 30 months in prison for alleged assaults on two former girlfriends. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA