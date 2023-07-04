Tiger Woods: No knowledge of leaked anti-LIV talking points

MIAMI – Tiger Woods says he never received scripted comments, purportedly prepared by the PGA Tour, that now are part of a federal lawsuit.

Multiple outlets reported on Monday that the remarks are among 357 pages of e-mails and other documents included in an antitrust lawsuit involving the PGA Tour filed in the 15th Judicial Circuit in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The comments linked to Woods were prepared for him to deliver to players at a meeting at the Travelers Championship in June 2022.

At the time, the LIV Golf circuit had recently completed its first event, and Woods was among those working to buoy the PGA Tour following player defections. He attended a players’ meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, last August to discuss the PGA Tour’s response to LIV.

According to Golf Digest, which reviewed the documents, the talking points prepared for Woods include him saying PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was “the right guy for this war” and that players should denounce the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

“Do what I did: Tell the Saudis to go themselves. And mean it,” read the comments.

Woods reportedly turned down hundreds of millions to join LIV.

On Sunday night on Twitter, he wrote that he did not attend the Travelers Championship last year and that he never saw the nearly two full pages of talking points reportedly prepared for him.

“In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers,” Woods wrote.

The 35-word Twitter post marks his first public comments about the proposed merger between LIV, DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

According to GolfChannel.com, the remarks written for Woods also included one about his teenage son, Charlie: “You know, Charlie is a pretty good player... maybe some day he will be a professional golfer at the highest level. When and if that happens, I want him to be a PGA Tour member, and I want the PGA Tour to look like it does now – only better.”

Woods, 47, has been sidelined from competitive golf much of the past two years after suffering serious injuries to his right leg in a single-car crash in February 2021.

In April, he underwent ankle surgery to address lingering issues.

His rejection of the remarks came a month after the shock announcement the PGA Tour and DP World Tour had made a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to end the battle between the two camps, wiping out lawsuits that would have revealed business details about both groups.

There has been no comment from Woods regarding the LIV-PGA merger deal.

According to Golf Digest, the court filings included details of a dire financial situation for the DP World Tour that pushed the PGA to make a deal with LIV that included the DP World Tour, plus a proposed schedule and alliance details and scripted comments meant for board members to deliver. REUTERS, AFP