This loss is painful but it will make us stronger: Poulter

KOHLER (Wisconsin) • A gutted European squad backed captain Padraig Harrington and slump-ridden star Rory McIlroy on Sunday after taking the most lopsided beating in the Ryder Cup's modern era from the United States.

The Americans' 19-9 triumph at Whistling Straits was the largest margin of victory since the US-Europe format was adopted in 1979, with the Europeans failing to win a single session.

"I've only lost one other one and it's dismal," Englishman Ian Poulter said. "We've got a great team this week, and we were outplayed. Every session was difficult. They did their job and they made it painful for us today, and this one's going to hurt for a bit.

"But you know what? It's things like this that make you stronger going forward."

Harrington found reasons for hope in the nightmare.

He said: "There were some good moments, just not enough of them. Nobody didn't give their heart and soul to this team. They gave it 100 per cent. That's all you can ask from the players.

"If you want to have these glorious moments, you've got to put your head out there, and sometimes it doesn't go right. You get your head knocked off."

Harrington will face many questions over his suitability as Europe captain in the days to come but Poulter, who beat Tony Finau 3&2 to remain unbeaten in Cup singles, gave the Irishman his endorsement.

"Padraig is going to be questioned over this and that's not fair," the veteran of seven editions said. "He did a hell of a job."

The six Englishmen, half the Europe squad, went a combined 3-14 with three tied and managed only 4.5 points.

Two of those wins were delivered on Sunday by Poulter and Lee Westwood in his 47th career Cup match to equal Phil Mickelson's all-time record, but the latter is ready to step aside for new blood.

"It might be the last match I've played in the Ryder Cup," Westwood, who matched compatriot Nick Faldo's record of 11 appearances in the biennial event, said.

"I'd rather it wasn't, but I'm 49 next April, and the likelihood is it is. I got to share it with my son (and caddie Sam)."

Asked what motivation or inspiration might be drawn from a Cup loss, Westwood replied: "How much it hurts, how much you despise it and how much you can't wait for it to come around in two years and win it back."

That was the same feeling for McIlroy, who like many teammates was in tears after the defeat, wishing he had done more for his team than win the first singles match after an 0-3 pairs effort.

"No one was more disappointed in the way I played than me," the Northern Irishman said.

"I wanted to go out there and show some character and resilience, and I did that.

"It sucks. Listening to, 'We Are the Champions' and those guys celebrating, if we have an opportunity in Rome - hopefully I'm on that (2023) team - it will make getting that Cup back even sweeter."

