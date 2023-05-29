Thailand's Pajaree beats Japan's Furue in LPGA Match-Play final

LOS ANGELES – Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn defeated Japan’s Ayaka Furue 3&1 in Sunday’s LPGA Match-Play final to capture her second career tour title.

World No. 97 Pajaree improved to 6-1 for the week at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada, while 18th-ranked Furue settled for a second consecutive runner-up finish in the event.

“It was a great week and I’m definitely happy for everything,” Pajaree said. “I just try every possible way to improve on my game and just keep believing.

“I tried really hard to focus on myself. I missed a couple putts. I’m glad I was able to play decent enough.”

Pajaree, a four-time winner on the Thailand tour, took her only prior LPGA victory at the 2021 Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

“Definitely a different feeling compared to the stroke play,” she said. “Match play is taking a lot of energy out throughout the week.

“When I won in Northern Ireland I continued playing great golf until early 2022. I’m trying to figure it out. Golf, sometimes it’s hard.”

In the morning semi-finals, Pajaree won four of the last eight holes to defeat Sweden’s Linn Grant 3&1 while Furue ousted Ireland’s Leona Maguire 2&1.

Pajaree, traveling without her father for the first time, made 12 birdies in 34 holes on the final day, eight of them in the semi-final.

“I used all my birdies and all my focus on the first 18,” Pajaree said.

Furue, who lost 3&2 to South Korea’s Ji Eun-hee in last year’s final, is an eight-time Japan Tour winner who took her only LPGA title at last year’s Women’s Scottish Open.

“In match play, I gain more confidence about my play,” Furue said through a translator after her only loss in seven matches. “That will be this week’s gain.”