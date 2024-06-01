Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai leads US Women’s Open as Nelly Korda misses cut

LANCASTER – Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai was a bundle of nerves before the second round of the US Women’s Open on May 31, but she told herself to just “go with the flow” and have fun.

With not much expectations, she kept her focus and launched an early birdie spree, ending the day with a two-shot lead as world No. 1 Nelly Korda missed the cut.

Wichanee, who has never posted a top-10 finish at a Major, rattled off six birdies and three bogeys on her way to a three-under 67 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

That left the 31-year-old from Bangkok on four-under 136 for the tournament after 36 holes, two clear of Andrea Lee of the United States, who finished on two under after a second straight 69.

The Thai revealed afterwards she had nearly been overcome with nerves before the start of the round.

“Before the tee time, I was so nervous,” she said.

“Like my hands just shaking, my brain just stop working. But still trying to commit to the shot. I know that the course is hard, so just go with the flow probably. That’s my point, and just have fun.”

She was catapulted to the top of the leaderboard after making a blistering start on the back nine.

Wichanee, who has missed the cut in four of her six most recent Major appearances, opened with four straight birdies to move to five under.

Though three bogeys on the 15th, 18th and third holes checked her momentum, she bagged her fifth birdie of the day on the fourth.

She then grabbed another on her penultimate hole, the par-three eighth, arrowing a tee shot to eight feet and rolling in the birdie putt.

No one had been more surprised by her dazzling early birdie blitz than Wichanee herself.

“To be honest, I don’t know who she is the first four holes – but I’m glad that she came,” she joked. “The first four holes, I just picked the club that’s shorter and hit it hard.”