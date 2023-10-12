Tee off at Takashimaya’s golf festival

American professional golfer Ben Hogan once said: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” So take your next shot in style with a wide variety of golf products from renowned brands at the biannual golf fest at Takashimaya Department Store Level 4 this October!

Whether you are a seasoned golfer or a novice, there is something for everyone at the Takashimaya Golf Fest.

There are 30 major brands to shop from, more than 2,000 products to choose from and exclusive promotions of up to 60 per cent off leading golf brands like Adidas, Callaway, FootJoy, J.Lindeberg, Le Coq Sportif, Munsingwear, TaylorMade, XXIO and many more. Every part of your golf journey is covered as you enjoy the best deals on golf balls, clubs, apparel, bags and footwear at the fair.

Catch DJs Glenn Ong, Andre Hoeden and Juliana Yeow live on Oct 8 and 14 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Stand to walk away with a $50 voucher by answering a simple question. Ten to 15 vouchers are available on each of the two days.