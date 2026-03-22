Tearful Bryson DeChambeau wins LIV South Africa for back-to-back titles

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American Bryson DeChambeau celebrating his victory at LIV South Africa on March 22, after being presented with the trophy by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

– Warming up for the Masters in style, two-time Major champion Bryson DeChambeau claimed back-to-back golf titles by winning the inaugural LIV South Africa event on March 22.

The emotional 32-year-old beat Jon Rahm on the first play-off hole in Johannesburg to add to last week’s Singapore title, which was also claimed after an extra hole.

Both DeChambeau (five-under 66) and the Spaniard (63) finished on 26-under 258 in Steyn City, but the American claimed his fifth LIV Golf title with a birdie in the first play-off hole.

A tearful DeChambeau, who earned US$4 million (S$5.13 million) for winning the title, revealed he has been facing challenges off the course, but did not elaborate.

“A lot had happened in my life in the last week, I am so grateful for my team and everybody supporting me,” he told LIV commentator Jerry Foltz in an interview.

“Golf is a fickle game, you work so hard at it your whole life and then you realise golf is just golf.

“I had some things happen during the off time this week and you know, I was just praying all day. Praying to give me the perseverance to move forward and keep looking forward . I just gotta say I love everybody, thank you for supporting me.”

Patting Foltz’s shoulder, he added with a laugh: “I’ve had you for eight straight days, plus two play-offs. I guess I need to bring you to the Masters or something.”

DeChambeau, whose two Major victories came at the US Open in 2020 and 2024, will be hoping to take his form into the year’s first Major, which takes place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9 to 12.

He achieved his best Masters finish in 2025 by placing tied-fifth.

His quartet, Crushers GC – who also include Paul Casey (67), Charles Howell III (67) and Anirban Lahiri (63) – won the team event in Johannesburg as they beat South Africa’s Southern Guards GC by a single shot on 76 under.

Officials also announced that the South Africa event, which was attended by over 100,000 spectators over four days, would return in 2027 from April 22 to 25.

Another golfer who won in Singapore recently was also victorious on March 22.

Women’s world No. 7 Hannah Green stormed to her third straight title, a rare feat no Australian woman golfer has achieved before.

She carded a two-under 69 to finish on 16-under 268 at the Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Australian WPGA Championship to win by four shots from Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling (68) and South African Casandra Alexander (71).

It followed her victory at the Australian Open in Adelaide last week, which came on the heels of her seventh LPGA title at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore on March 1.

No Australian has ever won three tournaments in succession on international tours, not even the legendary Karrie Webb, who accumulated 56 career titles including seven Majors.

“It feels really amazing. Again, hasn’t really sunk in, but it’s been a really crazy month,” said 29-year-old Green at the Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast.

“I guess it’s been four weeks since I won Singapore. But it’s been really special to be able to do this in Australia.”

Green began the day two strokes clear and briefly had a six-shot buffer before successive bogeys saw that advantage reduced to just two.

But she held her nerve on the back nine and headed to the 18th with a three-stroke lead before ending with a birdie to complete a dominant win.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan carded a 69 to finish 17th on five-under 279. REUTERS, AFP