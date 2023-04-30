Talor Gooch beats Sergio Garcia in play-off to win LIV Golf Singapore

Taylor Gooch has now won back-to-back weeks on the LIV Golf circuit, prevailing in Adelaide and Singapore. PHOTO: AFP
SINGAPORE – Talor Gooch continued his fine form as he clinched his second title in a row after beating Sergio Garcia in a play-off on Sunday and win the inaugural LIV Singapore event.

The American came to the Republic fresh off a win at the LIV event in Adelaide last week and faced a tough fight to secure back-to-back victories at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course.

Overnight leaders Garcia and Gooch both posted four-under 67s on Sunday to finish the final round with a 17-under 196 total and force a play-off in front of a crowd of thousands of fans.

Both golfers had shared and exchanged the lead several times during the round, but it was eventually Gooch who produced a birdie in the sudden-death play-off to pip Garcia to the title.

The final day of the US$25 million (S$33.3 million) tournament was not short of action as play was also suspended for slightly under an hour due to inclement weather.

The Singapore leg of the Saudi-backed breakaway league is the fifth of 14 stop on 2023 season and will return to the Republic for the next six years until 2028.

