Surprised Slorach on top as Serapong tames pros

When offered congratulations for taking the first-round lead, Mitchell Slorach's immediate reaction was: "What? Even-par lead?"

Having left the Sentosa Golf Club an hour before the last flight came in yesterday, Slorach, who teed off early, expressed surprise that he was sitting atop the leaderboard with his 71 in the third leg of the Fintech Alliance Global (FTAG) Singapore Pro Series.

The 33-year-old, who holds a two-stroke lead over four players, then endorsed the truism that the challenging Serapong course can reduce men to boys because it penalises errant shots heavily and is one that demands top-level, consistent play.

The affable Slorach also showed that the exacting Singapore Open venue is an ideal practice layout for professionals who aspire to perform well beyond Singapore's shores as it demands the best out of golfers.

The Sentosa Golf Club member should know best. In a social round three years ago, he shot a 10-under 61, spiced with two eagles and six birdies in a pressure-free round where pin placements were easier and green speed manageable.

So under tight, tougher conditions yesterday, he bagged four birdies against four bogeys, and thoroughly enjoyed his birdie on the 515-metre par-five finishing hole with some unorthodox play.

He hit a 270m drive right, into the trees, pinched the ball out and then punched below the branches over 170m to 7m from the flag.

Then, to his amazement, he sank the putt, unlike the frustrating misses from almost 2m for his four bogeys that cost him an under-par round.

Women's professional Amanda Tan, who finished fourth behind Slorach in the series' second leg in May, is among four players tied for second with Jesse Yap, Gregory Foo and Mardan Mamat on 73. Leading amateur Daryl Low is joint-ninth with three others on 75 in the field of 24.