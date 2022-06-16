Stiff test on fabled course

BOSTON • A hotly anticipated US Open starts today that will test the world's top golfers over a formidable layout at a historic setting with a splash of controversy as well.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, and two-time Major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are among the favourites at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

"You've got to have all aspects of your game ready to play some good golf," reigning British Open champion Morikawa said.

In addition to creating dense rough and lightning-fast greens, there will be a unique sub-plot to the quest for the third Major of the year - the maiden LIV Invitational Golf Series-PGA Tour showdown.

This is the first tournament featuring the golfers who have left for the Saudi-backed rival circuit and those who have stayed put.

Unlike the ban imposed by the PGA, which stops 17 golfers from playing on the tour, the United States Golf Association has opted not to follow suit.

LIV rebels Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau are in the field of 156 but Morikawa believes all the jawing between both camps will be put aside come tee-off.

"Who knew we loved all this drama?" he said. "It becomes a distraction, and you don't want to be focused on this or that. We're here to win the US Open."

Tiger Woods, still in the midst of a comeback after severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash 16 months ago, is absent as he continues to build up his fitness with an eye on next month's British Open.

But there will be no lack of competition at The Country Club, where hometown hero Francis Ouimet became the first amateur to win the US Open back in 1913.

"What's so good about golf is the history and tradition and these stories," world No. 3 McIlroy said.

"The fact he grew up just off the 17th hole and we're still talking about it to this day over 100 years on, that's so cool."

The Northern Irishman has been one of the form players this season, finishing runner-up at the Masters and eighth at the PGA Championship. Fresh off his 21st PGA Tour title last weekend at the Canadian Open, McIlroy is ready to go as he bids to finally end an eight-year Major drought.

"It certainly puts a pep in your step," he said. "It gives you a lot of confidence. Everything is certainly trending in the right direction and I'm happy...

"I'm feeling a lot more comfortable with my game and at the biggest and toughest tests in the world... going to these golf courses that are set up more difficult, knowing I have the game and mentality to succeed."

Second-ranked Rahm will try to repeat in Brookline as Brooks Koepka did in 2017-2018, with the Spaniard winning his first Major last year at Torrey Pines.

"A lot of the pressure I used to put on myself is not really there," Rahm said. "I can enjoy it a little bit more and know you don't need to do anything special to get it done.

"Second shots into the green are going to be important. Rough around the greens is about as healthy as I've seen in a while."

Scheffler, who will remain world No. 1 regardless of where he finishes here, has tailed off in recent months after a blistering start to the year that saw him win at Bay Hill, Phoenix and then Augusta.

However, he will try to match Woods - the only world No. 1 to win a US Open.

"I like the challenge," Scheffler said. "This style of golf really suits how I play."

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship last month, is also savouring the difficult test ahead, saying he loves the "grind" of the US Open.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

