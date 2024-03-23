Stewart Cink among five sharing lead at darkness-halted Valspar Championship

MIAMI – Stewart Cink, the 2009 British Open champion, was thrilled to get a taste of what it feels like to be challenging at the top of the leaderboard again on March 22.

The 50-year-old American was among five players to grab a share of the lead in the darkness-halted second round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship.

He fired a four-under 67 to stand on six-under 136 along with countrymen Kevin Streelman (72), Brendon Todd (69) and Chandler Phillips (68), plus Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (68).

Windy and rainy conditions helped create a leaderboard logjam at Innisbrook’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida, with eight others one stroke adrift on 137.

Rico Hoey of the Philippines was also at five-under and will complete his round before the third round starts. Regardless of whether Cink will be overtaken, he was just happy to be among the top.

“I’m just thrilled to be right back at the top of the leaderboard to test myself out again this week, because that’s really what you want at the start of the year. You want to get in contention as much as possible and let the chips fall,” he said.

“I started off pretty scrappy, trying to find my footing, and then I finished very strong. You have to be long and accurate off the tee, smart with your decisions coming into the greens and hit really solid approaches.

“There’s a reason that so many players rave about this course. It requires everything and so far this week I’ve done everything fairly well.”

Cink, who defeated Tom Watson in a play-off at Turnberry 15 years ago to capture his only Major title, seeks his ninth PGA Tour title and his first since capturing his third RBC Heritage crown in 2021.

He drained a 21-foot eagle putt at the par-five first hole (his 10th hole of the day) to go with five birdies and three bogeys, while making his 500th career PGA cut.

“To make 500 cuts, I think that’s pretty respectable,” Cink added. “I’m proud of that.”

Streelman, 45, is hoping to clinch his third PGA title and his first since the 2014 Travelers Championship. He led after 18 holes with a 64 but stumbled to a 72 in the second round.

“Definitely a grinding round,” he said. “I’m very happy with it. I knew it was going to be very difficult.”

Hughes, 33, is aiming to win his third PGA crown and his first since the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Todd, 38, chases his fourth PGA victory and first since Mayakoba in 2019.

Phillips, 27, is playing in only his 12th PGA event and has never finished in the top 20.

The sixth-placed pack on 137 comprised Americans Justin Thomas (69), Lucas Glover (69), Peter Malnati (71), Michael Kim (67), Scott Stallings (67) and Keith Mitchell (70) plus Ireland’s Seamus Power (69) and Australian Aaron Baddeley (70). AFP, REUTERS