He's not human, Rocco Mediate said in polite awe a long time ago. Tiger Woods wasn't built of tissue and bones but, he clarified, of "wires and levers, and a big heart".

Then Woods was the imagined bionic man. Now, 46, father of two teenagers, he's the real hurting man. Cut him open - and he has been again and again - and he'll tell you what you'll find. "Rods and plates and pins and screws."