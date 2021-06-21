Sporting Life: As late mistakes trip golfers, a Major talent in Jon Rahm shines at US Open

SINGAPORE - Mistakes are lurking in the thick grass. Error is waiting on the tee box. Nine holes are left at the US Open and sweat must creep down necks and slide into gloves. Everything is up in the air - the spectating paragliders, the spinning balls, and everyone's chances. These are all minor geniuses at hitting a golf shot but this is a Major.

With nine holes left on Sunday (June 21), Bryson De Chambeau, who owns one Major and plays like a stiff, wind-up toy is at five-under and leading. Within a shot or thereabouts are Collin Morikawa (one Major), Louis Oosthuizen (1), Rory McIlroy (4) and Brooks Koepka (4). Only Jon Rahm has no Major. Experience occasionally is overrated.