Despite dismay of missing out on LPGA Tour card, S’pore golfer Shannon Tan proud of ‘great’ 2025

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Shannon Tan, 21, missed out on clinching an LPGA Tour card for the 2026 season after finishing five shots shy of the top 25 and ties during the Final Qualifying Stage of the LPGA Q-Series, which concluded on Dec 9 in Alabama.

SINGAPORE – There was disappointment for Shannon Tan once again as she fell short in her quest for an LPGA Tour card for the second year in a row, after finishing outside the top 25 at the final stage of qualifying in Alabama on Dec 9.

The 21-year-old, who missed the cut at the same stage in 2024, closed with a two-under 70 at Magnolia Grove Country Club’s Crossings Course to post an even-par 286 total, placing tied-45th in the 111-player field.

She ended five shots outside the top 25 and ties, who earned their cards for the prestigious tour in the 2026 season. Germany’s Helen Briem (68) was top with a 13-under 273 total, while South Korea’s Joo Soo-bin (66) was a stroke behind in second.

Despite the setback, the world No. 103 said she was keeping the result in perspective following an impressive season in which she became the first Singaporean to win the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit (OOM).

She said: “While it’s disappointing to not get an LPGA Tour card, I also need to remind myself that it has been a great season overall, and this one week doesn’t take away anything from that or define my career.”

Inclement weather made the event in Alabama difficult throughout the week, delaying the start by a day and shortening the 90-hole tournament to 72 holes.



Rain also softened the courses, making the already long course layouts – the 6,664-yard par-72 Crossings and the 6,643-yard par-71 Falls – play even longer.

By comparison, the courses where she triumphed earlier in 2025 were 6,189 yards at the Hero Indian Open and 6,293 yards at the Amundi German Masters.

She said: “The week didn’t go as well as I hoped. The conditions were challenging, and the constant weather delays made it really challenging for me to manage my rhythm and focus.

“It was a lot of playing, stopping, waiting and restarting all day. That’s something I know I need to learn to handle better, moving forward.”

Still, it has been a stellar 2025 season for Tan, who used the word “consistent” to sum up the year.

She won twice on the LET and recorded six other top-10 finishes.

Tan also made the weekend at both Majors she contested – the Evian Championship (tied-59th) and the Women’s British Open (tied-40th).

Her final-round 70 at Royal Porthcawl in the latter was a standout moment for her, with Tan proud of how she weathered conditions that she described as “probably the toughest” she has played in to put together one of her best rounds.

A key part of her progress is the improvements she has made in her short game, especially her chipping and bunker play.

Her scrambling rate – the ability to save par after missing the green in regulation – rose to 52.47 per cent this season, up from 38.91 per cent in 2024.

She also led three LET statistical categories – Total strokes above/below par (-87), driving accuracy (88.47 per cent) and greens in regulation (82.79 per cent).

On what she took away from the season, she said: “This season taught me resilience. I handled pressure better, stayed patient and became more confident as a player.

“Off the course, I’ve found better balance, understanding what I need to perform at my best mentally and physically. I also feel like I’ve opened up more on tour, spoke to more players, and really enjoyed getting to know people better.”

She hopes to keep building on her progress heading into next season, where she will continue to play on the LET.

Tan, who will continue to play in the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open in 2026, has secured spots in two more Majors – the US Women’s Open and the Chevron Championship – through her OOM victory.

For now, though, she plans to take a well-earned break.

She said: “I’m definitely taking some time off. I won’t touch my clubs for at least a week and just looking forward to relaxing, spending time with my family and friends I haven’t seen in a while, and really enjoy the holidays after what’s been a long but very rewarding season.”