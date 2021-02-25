S'pore to host top amateur women's golf event

The Queen Sirikit Cup returns to Singapore in August after nearly a decade, with the prestigious amateur event to be held at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club.

The Aug 23-27 tournament, organised by the Singapore Ladies Golf Association (SLGA), will see 15 countries competing over 72 holes instead of the traditional 54.

Last year's edition was originally supposed to be played at Indonesia's Pondok Indah Golf Club from March 12-15 before it was postponed to June 29-July 3.

However, the annual competition was eventually canned for the first time since 1979 owing to travel restrictions and compulsory quarantine orders.

Rae-Vadee T. Suwan, secretary general of the Queen Sirikit Cup, said: "After the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, we're very much looking forward to having the Queen Sirikit Cup take place in 2021.

"Our grateful thanks go to Laguna National and the SLGA for their support and enthusiasm - and for making sure the Queen Sirikit Cup will return this year in a safe environment."

SLGA president Lyn Yeo said the association is delighted to bring the championship back to Singapore and to be the first country to host the Queen Sirikit Cup in its new 72-hole format.

She added: "We are very excited for the players and I'm certain everyone is looking forward to competing in this prestigious tournament."

With the Covid-19 pandemic curbing travel for tournaments, national golfer Shannon Tan, whose last overseas competition was the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, is looking forward to playing in her third Queen Sirikit Cup.

The 16-year-old has been training at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club since the middle of last year. She said: "In overseas tournaments, you get to play different courses and you also get to play against stronger players from other countries.

"I feel like I have an advantage because it's home ground because I'll get to know the course more."

When the Republic last hosted the tournament at the Tanah Merah Country Club in 2012, South Korea won with a combined score of 413, followed by New Zealand (438) and Australia (440). Singapore ended last of 13 teams on 476.

Korea's Kim Hyo-joo, winner of the 2014 Evian Championship, bagged the individual title after finishing with a 12-under 204.

The world No. 9 golfer is just one of the many talents who have participated in the annual tournament. Others who have gone on to achieve success include compatriot Pak Se-ri, a five-time Major champion, and former world No. 1s Feng Shanshan of China and Lydia Ko of New Zealand.