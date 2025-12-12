Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra takes first-round Alfred Dunhill C’ship lead at Royal Johannesburg
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra and home golfer Christiaan Burke both carded record nine under-par 63s in a low-scoring opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg on Dec 11.
The 25-year-old Chacarra hit every green in regulation as he carded eight birdies, an eagle and dropped a single shot with a three-putt on the 15th to set a record for the course.
He was later joined by Burke, who carded 10 birdies and an eagle but also had three dropped shots in a whirlwind round, as the pair lead by one shot from South Africans Thriston Lawrence and Brandon Stone.
“The course is very wet after all the rain they’ve had, but a softer course can make golf a bit easier as you can attack the pins, and I did that today,” said Chacarra, who won the Indian Open on the DP World Tour in March.
He played for three seasons on the LIV Golf tour until 2024. REUTERS