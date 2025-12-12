Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra takes first-round Alfred Dunhill C’ship lead at Royal Johannesburg

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra of Fireballs GC celebrates his win on the 18th green as teammates Carlos Ortiz sprays him with champagne after the LIV Golf Invitational - Bangkok at Stonehill Golf Course on Oct 9, 2022 in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra and home golfer Christiaan Burke both carded record nine under-par ‍63s ​in a low-scoring opening ‍round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg ​on ​Dec 11.

The 25-year-old Chacarra hit every green in regulation as he carded eight birdies, an ‍eagle and dropped a single shot with a ​three-putt on the ⁠15th to set a record for the course.

He was later joined by Burke, who carded 10 birdies and ​an eagle but also had three dropped shots in ‌a whirlwind round, ​as the pair lead by one shot from South Africans Thriston Lawrence and Brandon Stone.

“The course is very wet after all the rain they’ve had, but a softer course can ‍make golf a bit easier as you ​can attack the pins, and I did that today,” ​said Chacarra, who won the ‌Indian Open on the DP World Tour in March.

He played for three seasons on the LIV Golf tour until 2024. REUTERS