South Korean star Ryu So-yeon to retire after next LPGA major

LOS ANGELES - Former world number one Ryu So-yeon, a two-time major winner from South Korea, said on March 21 she will retire after April’s LPGA Chevron Championship.

The 33-year-old from Seoul posted a message on her Instagram page saying she will retire after the year’s first women’s major, set for April 18-21 at Carlton Woods in Houston.

“I wanted to share one of the most significant decisions in my life with all of you today,” Ryu wrote.

“Sadly, the Chevron Championship will be my last game on the LPGA Tour.

“I am not going to lie. I had some hard patches, but despite some of the challenges, I truly enjoyed it all. And more than anything, I feel incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received from all of you throughout my career.”

Ryu, who turned pro in 2007 at age 17, has not played in an LPGA event since last year’s BMW Ladies Championship and is not scheduled to play before the Chevron event.

“I’m looking forward to giving a big hug to all of my friends on tour soon,” Ryu wrote.

“I sincerely appreciate all of your love and support throughout the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ll see you guys in Houston.”

Ryu’s first LPGA victory was a major win at the 2011 US Women’s Open. She has won six LPGA titles in all, including the 2017 ANA Inspiration, what is now the Chevron.

Ryu’s most recent LPGA victory came at the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic. She has also won on the Ladies European Tour and Japan LPGA Tour as well as taking 10 triumphs on the South Korean tour, most recently at the 2020 Korea Women’s Open.