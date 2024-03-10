South Korean golfer Kim Jae-hee wins Singapore Women’s Open on her birthday

Bang Shin-sil, who was also in the same flight as Kim and Oh, took second after she carded a 67 to finish one behind on 272. Soo-min, a 15-year-old amateur, signed for a 71 and was third on 273.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who at world No. 27 was the highest ranked player in the field, signed for a 69 and was joint-fourth on 275 alongside South Koreans Jun Ye-sung (67) and Ro Seung-hui (69).

After 91 KLPGA starts since 2017, including three second-place finishes, Kim finally got her hands on a trophy. She earned $198,000 for her efforts and said: “This win I feel is a little bit belated because much earlier on I wanted to win. But I’m very happy to begin the season with this victory under my belt.”

For a while, it looked like history would repeat itself when dark clouds loomed over Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines Course after Kim completed her outward nine.

“I was quite disheartened. I was so disappointed but many people reached out to me, comforted and consoled me. They told me in their minds I was the winner,” the world No. 154 said, recalling what happened at the S-OIL Championship.

“There were some predictions that the last round could be cancelled today but I really wanted to play on. When I was out on the course today I really felt that I could win this tournament.”

She certainly seized her chance on the back-nine. After 12 holes, she was tied with Soo-min at 15-under with Bang a stroke behind. Two sharp approach shots on No. 13 and 14, both to within five feet of the hole, led to back-to-back birdies and suddenly, Kim was two strokes ahead.

Needing to eagle the par-five 18th, Soo-min even hit her driver off the fairway but failed to reach the green in two and had to settle for par. She said: “When I decided to enter this tournament, I thought ‘let’s just make the cut, win the best amateur award and be in the top five’.

“I was a little bit sorry to not win but there’s so much that I learnt through this competition.”