South Korean golfer Kim Jae-hee wins Singapore Women’s Open on her birthday

SINGAPORE – Four months ago, South Korean golfer Kim Jae-hee’s opportunity for a maiden Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) victory was snatched out of her hands.
She held the solo lead at the S-OIL Championship on Jeju Island with a few holes remaining. But due to bad weather, she was unable to complete her final round and all scores were voided.
Compatriot Yu Jin-sung, the 54-hole leader, was instead awarded the victory despite being out of contention when play was suspended. Kim, who had begun the day in second spot and one shot behind Yu, had to settle for another runner-up finish.
Kim’s redemption finally arrived on March 10 in similar circumstances at the $1.1 million Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open.
She had begun the day three shots behind Oh Soo-min but overhauled the overnight leader, firing a bogey-free six-under 66 to triumph with a total of 17-under 271.
Bang Shin-sil, who was also in the same flight as Kim and Oh, took second after she carded a 67 to finish one behind on 272. Soo-min, a 15-year-old amateur, signed for a 71 and was third on 273.
Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who at world No. 27 was the highest ranked player in the field, signed for a 69 and was joint-fourth on 275 alongside South Koreans Jun Ye-sung (67) and Ro Seung-hui (69).
After 91 KLPGA starts since 2017, including three second-place finishes, Kim finally got her hands on a trophy. She earned $198,000 for her efforts and said: “This win I feel is a little bit belated because much earlier on I wanted to win. But I’m very happy to begin the season with this victory under my belt.”
For a while, it looked like history would repeat itself when dark clouds loomed over Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines Course after Kim completed her outward nine.
“I was quite disheartened. I was so disappointed but many people reached out to me, comforted and consoled me. They told me in their minds I was the winner,” the world No. 154 said, recalling what happened at the S-OIL Championship.
“There were some predictions that the last round could be cancelled today but I really wanted to play on. When I was out on the course today I really felt that I could win this tournament.”
She certainly seized her chance on the back-nine. After 12 holes, she was tied with Soo-min at 15-under with Bang a stroke behind. Two sharp approach shots on No. 13 and 14, both to within five feet of the hole, led to back-to-back birdies and suddenly, Kim was two strokes ahead.
Needing to eagle the par-five 18th, Soo-min even hit her driver off the fairway but failed to reach the green in two and had to settle for par. She said: “When I decided to enter this tournament, I thought ‘let’s just make the cut, win the best amateur award and be in the top five’.
“I was a little bit sorry to not win but there’s so much that I learnt through this competition.”
Bang, who missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the last hole to force a play-off, said: “My energy level was low so it was hard to keep up (in the final few holes). I knew that it was very close, but I didn’t feel too nervous, I just did my best when it came to every shot.”
Nerves were not an issue for Kim. “Those second place finishes actually helped me out here ... I was less nervous. And I think when you’re playing in that final group you know victory feels much more possible,” she said.
The win was extra sweet as it came on her 23rd birthday. Kim said: “This is the first time I played on my birthday. To win on my birthday makes it so much more special. I will remember this day for a long time.”