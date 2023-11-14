South Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran named LPGA Rookie of the Year

Hae Ran Ryu of South Korea playing her shot from the 15th tee during the Final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. PHOTO: AFP
FLORIDA – Ryu Hae-ran has won the 2023 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award, the LPGA Tour announced Monday.

The 22-year-old South Korean clinched the honour after tying for 12th at The Annika on Sunday.

With 893 total points entering the CME Group Tour Championship, she holds an insurmountable 274-point lead over Grace Kim of Australia.

“I’m honored to earn the Rookie of the Year award and add my name to the prestigious list of winners before me. This year has been a memorable one, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish on the LPGA Tour,” Ryu said in a press statement.

“I’m forever grateful to my team and fans for their support over my first season, and I can’t wait to close out the year at the CME Group Tour Championship.”

Ryu is the sixth player from South Korea to earn the honour since 2015, the first since Lee Jeong-eun in 2019.

Ryu recorded her first LPGA Tour victory at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in September. She has five other top-10 finishes and enters the season’s final week ranked second in greens in regulation (75.7 percent) and third in birdies (314). She has earned more than US$1.5 million (S$2 million) this season.

Ryu will receive her Rookie of the Year award at the 2023 Rolex LPGA Awards ceremony on Thursday in Naples, Florida. REUTERS

