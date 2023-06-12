South Africa’s Buhai captures LPGA ShopRite title

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

NEW YORK - South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, the reigning Women’s British Open champion, fired her second consecutive six-under par 65 on Sunday to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by one stroke.

The 34-year-old from Johannesburg, who began the day three off the pace, finished 72 holes on 14-under 199 at Seaview in Galloway, New Jersey, to edge South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo.

Kim needed an eagle at the par-5 18th to force a playoff but her pitch stopped inches from the hole to leave her in second place.

“At no point did I think it was mine until it was really confirmed,” Buhai said. “I did really well to stay mentally in it, stuck to my processes.

“I didn’t get ahead of myself and think of the outcome at all. I just trusted the one thing I was trying to do in my golf swing and hopefully that could take care of it.”

While it was Buhai’s first LPGA triumph on US soil, it was her fourth worldwide victory in the past 10 months, including March’s South African Women’s Open, last December’s Women’s Australian Open and her major breakthrough last August at Muirfield in Scotland.

“It’s definitely the best golf I’ve ever played in my career,” Buhai said. “Experience only comes from experience and I put myself in that position four times in the last eight months. Every time you get a little more comfortable.”

China’s Liu Yan was third on 202 with Sweden’s Daniela Holmqvist and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen sharing fourth on 203.

Holmqvist began the day with a one-stroke lead over Kim but struggled with three bogeys and three birdies on the front nine.

That opened the door for Buhai, who birdied four of the first five holes to leap into the lead.

‘Hallelujah’ putt

After sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the first hole, Buhai dropped her approaches inches from the hole to set up tap-in birdies at the second and fourth holes, then made a long putt from just off the fifth green.

“I got off to such a good start and that putt on five was a ‘Hallelujah’ and I was like, ‘Those things need to happen for you to win,’“ Buhai said.

Buhai sank another short birdie putt at the eighth after another great approach and reached the turn with a two-stroke advantage.

More On This Topic
Daniela Holmqvist battles nerves to take lead into LPGA Classic final round
Tired Ko Jin-young defeats Minjee Lee in play-off to win LPGA’s Founders Cup

But Buhai stumbled with a bogey at the par-3 11th and Kim, who answered a bogey at the second with birdies at three and four, began the back nine with a birdie to pull level for the lead at 12-under.

Buhai answered with a birdie at the 13th and Kim made a three-putt bogey at 12 to restore the South African’s two-shot edge.

Kim birdied the par-3 17th to pull within one of Buhai, but the South African pitched to three feet at the par-5 18th and tapped in for birdie and a two-stroke lead.

Kim came up short of the green and when her tension-packed pitch stopped inches left of the hole, Buhai had the triumph.

Many of the LPGA’s top players will tee off again in New Jersey in two weeks at the next women’s major, the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol. AFP

More On This Topic
Golf: Inside the ropes with South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai
Golf: Brooke Henderson holds first-round lead at Lake Nona

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top