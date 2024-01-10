Slumbers to step down as R&A CEO

Martin Slumbers is to step down as CEO of the R&A by the end of 2024 after nine years in the role, the 63-year-old said on Tuesday.

Slumbers is also Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and has been CEO since taking over from Peter Dawson in 2015.

"It has been a privilege to serve golf at the highest level," Slumbers said in a statement.

"It is a role that I have been proud to carry out on behalf of The R&A's employees, the members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club and all our global partners.

"In any career, there is a time to allow the next generation to have its turn. I am grateful to have had the honour, for nearly a decade, to have been the custodian of all that The R&A and the game of golf more broadly represents."

An executive search firm has been appointed to assist in the search for Slumber's successor. REUTERS