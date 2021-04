Playing repeatedly on his mind often is this reassuring truism: "I'm not entitled to anything, I have to work my butt off to get what I want (success)."

In fact, it is a creed by which golfer James Leow lives and breathes his "passion" that has catapulted the Singaporean from humble beginnings at Seletar Country Club to being the best amateur player in South-east Asia in 2019.