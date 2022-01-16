Singing Thai song helps calm Rattanon's nerves

Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan suffered a shaky start to the third round of the Singapore International yesterday but steadied his nerves in time to maintain his lead in the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) competition.

While the 26-year-old had cruised to a six-under 66 at the Tanah Merah Country Club the day before, things were not as smooth for him yesterday.

He bogeyed thrice in the opening 11 holes, but salvaged the round with two birdies to return a one-over 73, which was enough to see him remain at the top of the leaderboard on four-under 212 going into the final day of the competition.

The Thai now sits two strokes ahead of second-placed Kim Joo-hyung of South Korea (69) and three in front of India's S. Chikkarangappa (70), giving him a decent shot at capturing his second Asian Tour title.

Rattanon, who won the 2017 Thailand Open, said: "I was really nervous in the beginning, but I calmed myself down by singing a Thai song in my mind and by talking to my caddie.

"The course is so hard... But it is a good experience for me. I just have to take it shot by shot (in the last round)."

While Rattanon struggled to find his form, Kim's 69 was the joint-lowest round of the day. The 19-year-old credited his performance this time to the extra practice he had the day before, after he carded a 73 in the second round.

Kim, who is third on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit, said: "When you tee off in the morning, you want to go back to the hotel room and take a break, but I felt like I needed to do some work and it definitely paid off.

"Hopefully I'll play well."

The 2019 Panasonic Open winner added that staying patient was also key to hitting a low score yesterday, saying: "That front nine, I felt like I could have gone out just a little bit better. But for some reason that back nine I felt energised, I felt really patient, I felt like I was going to really score well."

Order of Merit champion (2019) Jazz Janewattananond carded a 76 and is joint 10th, eight strokes behind Rattanon. Wade Ormsby, the current leader of the Merit list, also shot a 76 and is tied-19th.

Singapore's Koh Deng Shan is tied-14th on a five-over 221 total after he shot a 71 yesterday.

He said: "It's a good start, birdied the first and that set a bit of momentum there. Had a good finishing two holes as well, birdied the eighth and ninth. So hopefully I can keep the same momentum."

The other Singaporeans in the tournament are Abdul Hadi (76), Ryan Ang (76) and Mitchell Slorach (77).

Thailand's 14-year-old prodigy Ratchanon Chantananuwat, who was two behind the leader at the start of the day, slipped back with a 76 and is five off the pace.

He was in the mix until a double-bogey on the 11th, followed by three bogeys in the last six holes.

He said: "Hole 11 just unsettled me. I should have not let this happen. It's disappointing but at least I will be in the penultimate group tomorrow, which has its advantages."

