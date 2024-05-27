Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan signs multi-year partnership with global private bank EFG

SINGAPORE – After an impressive start to her professional career, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan’s ambitions received a boost as it was announced on May 24 that she has signed a multi-year partnership with Swiss-based global private bank EFG International.

The partnership will provide the 20-year-old, who is the first Singaporean to earn playing status on the Ladies European Tour (LET), with financial backing as she aims to participate in tournaments such as the Majors and the Olympics.

The value of the partnership was not disclosed.

The new EFG Singapore sports ambassador became the first golfer from the Republic to win on the LET in February, when she claimed the Magical Kenya Ladies Open title on her Tour debut.

She currently sits sixth in the LET’s Order of Merit list, with four other top-15 finishes in official LET events this season, and is in the running for one of the 60 spots at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics.

On the partnership with EFG, Tan said: “It is an honour to represent EFG as its Singapore sports ambassador.

“EFG is renowned for its efforts to foster the next generation of golfing talent in Singapore and the wider region by empowering gifted young players, creating genuine sporting role models and promoting the growth of the game at grassroots level.

“Encouraging an interest in golf among young people has always been important to me, and I hope this partnership can inspire the next generation to get involved and develop a passion for the sport.”

Other athletes who have been supported by EFG include two-time Olympian Tiffany Chan, who is Hong Kong’s first golfer to qualify for the LPGA Tour and LET.

In addition to the bank’s partnership with Tan, EFG and the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) also announced the recipients of the EFG-SGA Elite Young Golfers Squad Scholarship for 2024.

The golfers selected for the EFG-SGA Elite Young Golfers squad this year are Ryan Ang, Inez Ng, Brayden Lee, Chen Xingtong and Troy Storm.

SGA president Tan Chong Huat expressed his gratitude towards EFG for its support of local golfers, adding: “We value its commitment to supporting our talented young golfers, and its latest scholarship initiative is another strong endorsement of its efforts to enhance the golf ecosystem in Singapore.”

Albert Chiu, EFG International’s head of Asia Pacific region, said: “We have a strong track record in nurturing young athletes, and we are convinced that with their exceptional skills, determination and passion for the sport, Shannon, Inez, Ryan, Xingtong, Troy and Brayden are all set to achieve great success in the future.”