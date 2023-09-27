Singapore golfers tee off their Asiad challenge

HANGZHOU – Team Singapore will get their Asian Games golf campaign underway on Thursday with national golf coach Murray Smit confident that his charges will punch above their weight when they tee off at the West Lake International Golf Course.

Singapore will be represented by James Leow, Koh Dengshan, Gregory Foo, Ryan Ang, Aloysa Atienza, Amanda Tan and Koh Sock Hwee in the continental showpiece in China, which also sees professionals compete for the first time.

Smit said: “There is no doubt the other countries will bring extremely strong sides. It is also going to be interesting to see the make-up of those teams as it is now a mix of professional and amateur players.

“We have seven brilliant players in our own team, who have all achieved a lot in their own right. They have all been playing a lot of events and working hard on their respective games over the last few months. A medal of any sort would be a wonderful achievement and I certainly believe that we have the players capable of achieving that.”

Koh Dengshan, who will play alongside Bangladeshi Jamal Hossain and Vietnam’s Nhat Long Nguyen in the opening round, is excited to don national colours for the first time after more than a decade.

The 35-year-old, who plays on the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour, said: “The last time I was in the national team was when I competed as an amateur about 11 years ago. I’m definitely very excited as professionals can now play for our country. Not only as an individual but also in team event and that really motivates everyone to do their best daily.”

Leow, who ended Singapore’s 30-year wait for an individual golf gold at the 2019 SEA Games, is hoping to repeat his heroics on a bigger stage.

The 26-year-old won the Thunderbird Collegiate and the Pacific Coast Amateur titles in the United States and also represented the Team International side that beat the United States at the prestigious Palmer Cup in 2022.

He said: “There’s definitely loads of country pride when you’re selected to represent your country but at the same time, there’s some pressure and nerves to compete and come out on top against other Asian country’s top golfers.”

Leow has been grouped with Bangladesh’s Siddikur Rahman, an Asian Tour winner, and Vietnam’s Khanh Hung Le for his first round.

Atienza, who won a silver at the 2022 SEA Games believes her time in the United States – where she is aiming to make her breakthrough on the LPGA Tour – will give her the confidence for a good showing.

She will tee off alongside South Korea’s Minsol Kim and Chinese Taipei’s Tsai Pei-yang. The 24-year-old said: “I have been in the US for the last three months where I’ve been training and competing. Having to adapt to the different golf courses and conditions trains me to be more adaptable wherever I go.