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Singapore golfer Shannon Tan makes cut in Chevron Championship debut

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Shannon Tan of Singapore plays her shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The Chevron Championship 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on April 23, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Shannon Tan of Singapore plays her shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The Chevron Championship 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, on April 23.

PHOTO: AFP

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Kimberly Kwek

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  • Shannon Tan made the cut at the Chevron Championship, tied-49th after two rounds with a one-over 145 total.
  • She qualified by winning the 2025 Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, also gaining US Women's Open entry.
  • Tan, The Straits Times Athlete of the Year 2025, made history as Singapore's first female golfer to make a Major cut in 2024.

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SINGAPORE - Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan made the cut at the Chevron Championship on April 24, as she sits tied-49th after shooting a second-round one-over 73.

After shooting with an even-par 72 in the first round at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Tan mixed two birdies with three bogeys on the second day to finish with a one-over 145, a stroke below the +2 cut line.

The 21-year-old, who is making her maiden appearance at the tournament, is 15 shots behind leader Nelly Korda after two rounds at the US$9 million (S$11.5 million) tournament.

The world No. 99 earned her spot this week by winning the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit in 2025, which also gave her entry into the US Women’s Open in June.

This is not Tan’s first experience at a Major – she previously featured at the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open in 2024 and 2025.

She made history at the 2024 Women’s British Open by becoming the first female Singaporean golfer to progress to the weekend at a Major. 

In 2025, she made the cut in both the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open, placing tied-59th and joint-40th respectively.

Tan was also recently named The Straits Times Athlete of the Year 2025 for her achievements on the tour last season.

More on this topic
World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul seeks first Major win at LPGA Chevron event
Shannon Tan named The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2025

Kimberly Kwek joined The Straits Times in 2019 as a sports journalist and has since covered a wide array of sports, including golf and sailing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.