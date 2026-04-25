Singapore golfer Shannon Tan makes cut in Chevron Championship debut

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Shannon Tan of Singapore plays her shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The Chevron Championship 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, on April 23.

SINGAPORE - Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan made the cut at the Chevron Championship on April 24, as she sits tied-49th after shooting a second-round one-over 73.

After shooting with an even-par 72 in the first round at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Tan mixed two birdies with three bogeys on the second day to finish with a one-over 145, a stroke below the +2 cut line.

The 21-year-old, who is making her maiden appearance at the tournament, is 15 shots behind leader Nelly Korda after two rounds at the US$9 million (S$11.5 million) tournament.

The world No. 99 earned her spot this week by winning the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit in 2025, which also gave her entry into the US Women’s Open in June.

This is not Tan’s first experience at a Major – she previously featured at the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open in 2024 and 2025.

She made history at the 2024 Women’s British Open by becoming the first female Singaporean golfer to progress to the weekend at a Major.

In 2025, she made the cut in both the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open, placing tied-59th and joint-40th respectively.

Tan was also recently named The Straits Times Athlete of the Year 2025 for her achievements on the tour last season.