Singapore golfer Jaymie Ng, 18, eyes US college route and competing on bigger stage

SINGAPORE – It has been a successful 2023 for Singapore’s amateur women golfers, with Hailey Loh’s National Collegiate Athletic Association conference championship triumph in April and Shannon Tan’s Singapore Ladies Masters title in July.

Jaymie Ng, 18, who was the youngest player in the golf squad at May’s SEA Games in Cambodia, is hoping to join her compatriots on the sport’s biggest stages.

For the second straight year, the teenager received the best sportsgirl award (golf) at the 53rd Singapore School Sports Council Colours Award ceremony last Friday at CHIJ St. Theresa’s Convent.

A total of 10,130 student athletes across 28 sports from secondary and tertiary-education schools received recognition for their sporting achievements.

Jaymie, who expressed surprise to retain the accolade, said: “The best sportsgirl award is the highest award and I am very pleased to receive it. I value every award as that is a testament to all the sacrifices and hard work that I have put in.”

One of the biggest sacrifices she made was to switch schools when she was in Secondary 4. She moved from Crescent Girls’ School to Singapore Sports School (SSP) in January 2021 to further her golfing career.

“This was a tough decision for me to make and I had to sacrifice being with my friends who I was very close to from Secondary 1 to 3,” the Year Six student said.

The move had been in the works since Jaymie was in Secondary 2, when her father Saing Leong was exploring options for her younger sister, Denise, 15, then in Primary 6.

Saing Leong, 49, said: “As I continued to research more on SSP, I realised that it can be a better fit for Jaymie.

“SSP supports student athletes to go for competitions, provide makeup lessons for classes missed and have a very strong track record (in academic scores).”

Jaymie also credited SSP’s flexible and tailored curriculum, which caters for nutritious meals and weights training sessions, for her rapid development.

She said: “My teachers will also record lessons and assign work for the absentees to catch up on whenever they have time overseas.

“I also managed to put in weights training sessions at the school’s gym under guidance. This has helped me tremendously. I take all my lunches in school and every day, the menu is catered to the nutritional needs of all athletes. I learnt about the importance of eating right for performance.”