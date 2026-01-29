Singapore Golf Open returns in April 2026; second leg of International Series

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Open is set to see some of the region’s top golfers tee off at the Sentosa Golf Club from April 23 to 26, with the tournament part of the first nine events announced for the 2026 schedule of the International Series.

One of the Asian Tour’s marquee events, the International Series – which was launched in 2022 – provides a pathway to the LIV Golf circuit.

The Singapore Open returned to the Republic in November 2025 after a three-year hiatus, with the US$2 million (S$2.5 million) tournament played at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Japan’s Yosuke Asaji claimed the title after a sudden-death play-off against South Korea’s Wang Jeung-hun, with both of them posting 19-under 269s after four rounds.

Singaporean amateurs Brayden Lee and Troy Storm finished tied-50th and joint-63rd out of 140 players after carding six-under 282 and two-under 286 totals respectively.

While Lee has not received news on whether he will compete this time, the 18-year-old Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student is excited for the tournament’s return.

He said: “If I were to play in this year’s Singapore Open, one of my goals is to definitely perform better than I did last year.

“I felt that after a good first two days, I might have subconsciously felt pressured to do well, which made me fizzle out in the end... (My goal) would just to play calm golf, no matter the circumstances that I face.”

The International Series season will tee off in Chiba, Japan, at the Caledonian Golf Club from April 2 to 5 before heading to Singapore for its second stop.

After Sentosa, it will head to Vietnam from May 14 to 17, before moving to Morocco’s Royal Golf Dar Es Salam from June 11 to 14.

The series will then take a summer break before returning to India’s Prestige Golfshire Club from Oct 8 to 11, followed by China (Nov 5 to 8), the Philippines and Hong Kong – the last two event dates have not been confirmed.

The final leg will be held in Saudi Arabia from Nov 18 to 21 at the Riyadh Golf Club.

Rahul Singh, head of The International Series, said: “The International Series has become one of the most scalable and genuinely global pathways in men’s golf, and the 2026 schedule reflects just how far the series has evolved.

“This is now a collection of world-class tournaments, played at iconic venues, supported by national federations and contested by players competing at the highest echelon of the game.

“The 2026 season brings that vision to life across multiple regions, offering players a clear, competitive pathway and fans a truly international stage, celebrating golf, culture and entertainment.”

Inaugurated in 1961, the Singapore Open was part of Asia’s very first professional golf circuit, which comprised a handful of tournaments in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia and Japan.

It became a fixture on the Australasian Tour for three seasons from 1993, before it joined the Asian Tour in 1996.

The event was co-sanctioned with the European Tour – now known as the DP World Tour – from 2009 to 2012, and later with the Japan Golf Tour from 2016 to 2022.

Past champions include Australia’s former world No. 1 Adam Scott (2005, 2006, 2010) and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia (2018) of Spain.

Cho Minn Thant, chief executive of the Asian Tour, said: “An outstanding line-up of tournaments on the International Series is set to enrich our season and we are very pleased that the elevated series has gained considerable momentum.

“The International Series continues to create greater meaning, higher stakes and more opportunities for players, fans and host nations alike .

“This approach reinforces the Asian Tour’s role in the global game, while providing a clear and credible pathway to the LIV Golf league.”

More details on the field and prize money will be announced at a later date.