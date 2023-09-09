Singapore Golf Association partners Lexus for another 3 years

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Golf Association (SGA) has extended its partnership with Lexus for an additional three years, the automotive brand announced on Saturday.

Started in 2021, the collaboration is aimed at supporting the growth of the sport in Singapore, and to promote the development of budding golfers.

Since the partnership’s inception, Lexus and SGA have introduced initiatives to strengthen Singaporeans’ interest in the sport. These include golf events, community engagement programmes and sponsorships for up-and-coming players.

Golfers who have benefited from the partnership include 2019 SEA Games gold medallist James Leow, who also won the Thunderbird Collegiate and the Pacific Coast Amateur titles in the Unied States, and national golfer Aloysa Atienza, who is looking to fulfil her dream of playing on the LPGA Tour.

SGA president Tan Chong Huat said: “The partnership with Lexus has been instrumental in the growth of golf in Singapore.

“We are pleased to extend our collaboration and appreciate Lexus’ unwavering support for our association and the golfing community. Together, we will continue to make a significant impact on the sport of golf in Singapore.”

Moving forward, Lexus hopes to host a series of golf events for its customers and enthusiasts of the sport. The company will continue to support the SGA’s efforts to attract more young Singaporeans to the sport through funding for training programmes and scholarships for promising junior golfers.

Ng Khee Siong, interim managing director of Lexus distributor Inchcape Singapore, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the Singapore Golf Association.

“We look forward to further promoting the sport in Singapore, supporting the development of local talent, and engaging with golf enthusiasts in our community.”