Singapore Golf Association and BFG Golf to launch new series for juniors in 2024

SINGAPORE – There will be more opportunities for junior golfers from 2024 as the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) and local golf equipment company BFG Golf announced on Dec 27 they will launch a new series following the success of the national junior inter-club league.

There will be more than 30 tournaments held at various courses here, including Seletar, Tanah Merah, Sembawang, Orchid and Singapore Island Country Club, for players aged five to 14. They will be ranked according to the SGA’s Junior Development Order of Merit (Jdoom), a performance-based point system.

This will be the selection criteria for SGA future and junior squads, as well as for international junior tournaments.

The top five juniors from the boys and girls’ A, B and C divisions of the Jdoom will compete in the grand final at Sentosa Golf Club on Dec 10, 2024.

SGA president Tan Chong Huat hopes that with the introduction of the series, more young golfers will be discovered. He said: “2024 is poised to be an exciting season which will shape the development and growth of the junior golf scene in Singapore in a very positive way.

“Together with BFG Golf, we have established a pathway for junior golfers to reach their full potential while also unearth promising young golfing talents.”

Aamiya Koul, 12, finished third at the World Stars of Junior Golf Championship in Las Vegas in June and won the US Kids Golf Indian Championship in December.

She said: “Having made that progression from the future squad to the SGA junior squad, I’m thankful to SGA for giving me these opportunities to improve my golf to a level where I can compete with the best in the world.

“With the launch of the SGA-BFG Junior Golf Series, I believe we will see more juniors coming through the ranks.”

BFG had previously pledged financial support for SGA in June, committing around $250,000 towards junior golf programmes. Its founder Lawrence Ng said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce this schedule of events so that our junior golfers can finally compete and unleash their full potential.

“BFG Golf is ready to support SGA’s initiatives and this is also a reflection of our national commitment to provide our future stars of tomorrow with the opportunities to excel in a sport that they love.”

Entry fees for the tournaments will be between $25 to $60 for players not in the SGA future squad. More info is available at golfgenius.com/pages/10131316618857312325