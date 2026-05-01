SICC raises $1.8m for charity

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More to come for SICC May Day Charity drive from ‘Donate & Drive’ campaign

SICC club captain and organising committee chairman Lam Zhiqun (far right) welcomes guest-of-honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the SICC May Day Charity gala dinner at the Island Grand Ballroom. Others in the picture are (from left): SICC chairman Neo Kian Hong, club president Koh Ban Heng and club vice-president Yoshihiro Hirooka.

Uplifting the Underserved. Donate & Drive.

Two fitting labels embodying the spirit of giving in the name of SICC May Day Charity 2026.

The Singapore Island Country Club’s philanthropic arm is best seen in its muscle every year since 1972 on May 1.

Hosting the 55th edition of its flagship charity event yesterday, the club left no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that it raises a substantial sum for the underprivileged.

This year’s milestone event, graced by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during the evening’s dinner at the Island Grand Ballroom, brought together members, corporate partners, beneficiaries and community leaders and raised $1.8 million (and counting) for charity.

At the heart of this charity drive is its support for 13 beneficiary organisations dedicated to uplifting underserved communities across Singapore.

The day began across the club’s three courses – Island, New and Bukit – with 600 players swinging it out in the morning and afternoon.

Beyond the fairways, the charity event continues to galvanise the entire club throughout the month through a diverse line-up of activities, underscoring a club-wide movement dedicated to giving back.

The highlight of the gala dinner was the spotlight on the transformative power of inclusive support through performances by beneficiary groups.

Nur Anisah Daaniys (diagnosed with congenital bilateral retinal dystrophy), of iC2 Prephouse, delivered a moving musical performance, reflecting her personal journey of resilience.

The 13-year-old is a remarkable young talent from iC2 Prephouse, an organisation that supports children and youth with visual impairments.

This was followed by a dynamic showcase by the Hype dancers from Impart, whose performance embodied confidence, unity and the strength nurtured by community support.

In a significant new initiative, SICC introduced its “Donate & Drive” campaign in collaboration with the President’s Challenge, marking the club’s first partnership with the national charity initiative.

Through this campaign donors stand a chance to win a new GAC Hyptec (Gullwing) electric vehicle, sponsored by Vincar Group and valued at over $124,000 (excluding COE).

Every $20 donation entitles donors to one chance, while donations of $300 receive an additional three bonus chances.

The campaign runs till May 9, with the final draw taking place at the Island Clubhouse, further amplifying fund-raising efforts and extending the reach of the club’s charitable mission.

Other fund-raising efforts will continue until May 31.

Lam Zhiqun, club captain and chairman of the organising committee, said: “The May Day Charity is a powerful reflection of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose.

“This year’s milestone edition reinforces our collective responsibility to uplift those in need, and demonstrates how sustained commitment can translate into meaningful, lasting impact for underserved communities.

“The introduction of Donate & Drive marks an important step in how we evolve our fund-raising efforts.

“Our collaboration with the President’s Challenge allows us to extend our impact beyond the club, while reinforcing the role SICC can play in contributing to broader national initiatives that support underserved communities.”

stsports@sph.com.sg