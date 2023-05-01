SICC May Day event raises $1.7m for 14 beneficiaries

SINGAPORE - About S$1.7 million was raised at the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) May Day Charity 2023 golf event which attracted more than 500 golfers at the club’s three courses, New, Bukit and the Island.

The charity drive will benefit 14 beneficiaries supporting various causes such as health, the community, disabled, children, and the elderly, with generous donations from more than 100 donors, including 44 corporate donors.

The Charity’s patron, President Halimah Yacob, said, “I commend the Organising Committee, SICC members, sponsors, donors and employees for your generosity and hard work towards this annual effort. SICC has shown that it is the “Club with a Heart”.

At the May Day Charity Gala dinner which President Halimah attended, performers from one of the 14 Beneficiaries, ART:DIS, sang and played the piano.

The performers were Claire Teo, the first visually impaired person to have graduated from a professional theatre course in Singapore, and Dr Azariah, a well-known pianist and teacher.