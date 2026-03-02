Shane Lowry’s collapse allows Nico Echavarria to win Cognizant Classic

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PALM BEACH GARDENS – Keeping it simple and mistake-free was enough for Colombia’s Nico Echavarria in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

He played a steady final round of five-under 66 and benefited from late struggles from Ireland’s Shane Lowry to win the tournament on Sunday at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

“I had some good breaks,” Echavarria said. “To win out here, sometimes you have to have good breaks if you’re not Scottie Scheffler that hits it every time in the perfect place. So I’m happy with how it went.”

Echavarria, who trailed by three strokes on the backside, turned in a total score of 17-under 267 at PGA National’s Champion Course for his first PGA Tour victory since 2024 and his third overall. He held a two-stroke edge on Lowry, Austin Smotherman and Taylor Moore.

Lowry, who posted 68, appeared heading towards a victory until double-bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 cost him. His tee shots on both holes ended up in the water.

“I had the tournament in my hands, and I threw it away,” he said.

Until then, he was six under for the round without a bogey.

The first double-bogey allowed Echavarria, who was in the process of notching a birdie on No. 17, to pull even. The next series of miscues handed the Colombian the lead.

“I played unbelievable, and one bad shot on 16 completely threw me for the last three holes,” Lowry said.

Before the tournament, he expressed his disappointment in the course set-up becoming easier in recent years for the PGA Tour event. He took advantage until the final holes. When he began Sunday’s backside with an eagle on the par-5 10th hole, he appeared in control.

In a strange way, it is a hometown victory for Echavarria, who with his wife closed on a home in Palm Beach Gardens just a few days earlier.

Moore also shot 68. Smotherman, who began the round tied for the lead with Lowry, had a birdie on the last hole to register 69. Moore finished with the second-best finish of his career.

“I was happy to put four rounds together,” he said. “It’s been a little while for me since I’ve done that, and I just was really pleased with how I regrouped after No. 6 (with a bogey) and played some solid golf coming in.”

Ricky Castillo, with a final-round 68, finished fifth at 13 under.

Brooks Koepka had a notable final day as his 65 was tied for the best score of the round.

“Finally found some confidence,” he said. “I think that’s the one thing that’s been lacking.”

Sinking a shot from the greenside bunker on No. 14 certainly helped. The result was Koepka’s best finish - a ninth-place tie at 10 under - in three events since returning to the PGA Tour this winter.

“Once you get inside the ropes, it feels natural,” he added. “I think it’s easier once you get inside those ropes.”

Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard also had 65, putting him at 11 under in a sixth-place tie with William Mouw (67) and Keith Mitchell (68). REUTERS